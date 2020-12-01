Vincentians have been reminded that adverse weather conditions could arise at any time, although the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has ended.

The reminder has come from the Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service, Billy Jeffers.

Mr. Jeffers says with climate conditions constantly changing globally, more intense weather events are expected in the future. He also outlined some of the challenges faced by the SVG Meteorological Service during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

