The National Nine Mornings festival will be launched this weekend

The National Nine Mornings Management Committee says preparations are well underway for this weekend’s launch of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

This assurance came from Chairman of the Committee, Orandi Bomani Charles, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Mr. Charles said although the COVID19 Pandemic affected the initial planning for this year’s program, plans are now falling into place for this year’s festival, which will be officially launched on Sunday December 6

Mr. Charles said the committee would be seeking to ensure the safety of everyone, in hosting this year’s Festival.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chairman and Treasurer of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Lennox Bowman said the Committee will be seeking to lift the spirit of the nation with this year’s program.

Mr. Bowman said this year has been a challenging one for everyone and that is why this year’s festival will be held with the theme: Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive. He said this year’s program seeks to embrace the core values of Christmas while ensuring the activities are family friendly and foster national heritage and pride.

