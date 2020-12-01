DHL SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSOCIATION FINAL

Michel Creese of the Sean Stanley Table Tennis Academy dominated the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association’s final Championships for 2020, by winning two of the three Titles at the West St. George Secondary School, last weekend.

Creese won the Under-15 Boys Title with an 11-7, 11-9 victory over Caleb Howard also of the Academy and also defeated Howard, in the Under-18 Boys Final 11-8, 11-8.

He failed in his attempt to win a third Title when he lost 11-9, 4-11, 9-11 to Damion Dublin, another Sean Stanley Academy player in the Final of the Senior Championship.

Odey Cupid played some smart tennis to defeat Kris Ollieverre 15-13, 12-10 to emerge the Under-13 Boys Champion. Leah Cumberbatch also of the Sean Stanley Table Tennis Academy did not drop a set on her way to take the Women’s Title. She defeated Shanecia Delpesche 11-6, 14-14, beat Jessica Mc Carter 11-LOVE, 11-4, and won from Briel Stapleton 11-1, 11-2.

Eighty players competed in the Championships.







