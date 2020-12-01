NATIONAL CLUB TOURNEY 1ST ROUND RESULTS

The first Round of the National Premier Division Club Championship took place last weekend at Victoria Park.

Layou FC defeated Avenues United 3-1. Cheslon Hendrickson netted a hat-trick for Layou FC in the 52nd, 60th and 72nd minutes, while the goal for Avenues United was converted by Erel Hector in the 21st minute.

Hope International edged System (3) 4-2. Two goals by Valdo Anderson in the 33rd and 40th minutes, while Enrique Millington 48th and Kevin Samuel 83rd minute were the goals scorers for Hope International. Curlan Joseph scored in the 25th minute and JAH-VIN Sutherland in the 56th minute for System (3).

A goal each by Dorian Dallaway in the 54th minute and Zenroy Lee in the 73rd minute gave Sion Hill FC a 2-1 win over North Leeward Predators. Gideon Richards converted the goal for North Leeward Predators FC in the 52nd minute.

Awesome FC beat Largo Height FC 3-1. Jori Thorne scored two of goals for Awesome FC in the 44th and 69 minutes, with the other coming from DEL-QUAN Derby in the 20th minute. Giovanni Johnson netted the goal for Largo Height FC in the 34th minute.

A brace by JAH-VA Audain in the 67th and 85th minutes secured a 2-1 victory for BESCO Pastures over Je Belles FC. Zidane Sam scored the single goal for Je Belles FC in the 24th minute.

Tomorrow at 5:30, Volcanoes FC will face QCESCO Titans, then at 7:30, Camdonia Chelsea will tackle Greggs FC. Both are 1st Division matches and will also be played at Victoria Park.







