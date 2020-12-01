EX-JA CRICKETER PERRY FOR PRESIDENCY

Former Jamaica and West Indies off-spinner, Nehemiah Perry, is considering a bid to challenge for the post of Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President next year.

If confirmed, it could mean a second consecutive challenge for incumbent Wilford ‘Billy’ Heaven. Heaven easily saw off opposition from former vice-president Mark Neita in 2019 to secure a third two-year term.

While insisting that, at this point, a decision had yet to be made, Perry admitted that he was far from pleased with the current state of cricket on the island of Jamaica and it was an option he was strongly considering.

Perry, who recently became president of Jamaica Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (JAIFA), told the Mason and Guest radio program “It could be a possibility. I’m not confirming that but I’m still giving it some thought. It’s a lot that you have to give up.”

Heaven has been president of the JCA since 2013 when then-president Lyndel Wright did not seek re-election. Of interest, however, is the fact that Heaven’s upcoming re-election bid will be the first since the JCA is believed to have voted against fellow Jamaican Dave Cameron in his re-election bid for Cricket West Indies (CWI) President.

The move was widely condemned in some quarters of Jamaica’s local cricket fraternity.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

