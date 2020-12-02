The Gender Affairs Division in the Ministry of National Mobilization is hosting a workshop to highlight and address Gender based violence

Local and Regional Delegates are making presentations on several issues today at a Regional Workshop organized by the Gender Affairs Division in the Ministry of National Mobilization.

The two-day Training is targeting Crisis Hotline Advocates and Key responders as part of the 16 days of activism against Gender based Violence.

It’s being held at the Beach Combers Hotel with the theme Mental Health and Psycho-social Services – the Role of Hotline Counselling Training”.

In his address at the opening ceremony yesterday, Minister responsible for Gender Affairs Dr. Orando Brewster spoke about the establishment of a 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline here in SVG.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the Gender Affairs Division LaFleur Quammie says the training is vitally important.







