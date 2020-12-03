Fishermen are advised to report any strange encounters on the nation’s territorial waters

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service is advising local Fishermen to report any encounters which they may have with individuals of questionable character in the nation’s territorial waters.

This advice came from Deputy Coast Guard Commander, Deon Henry during the On The Beat program aired on NBC Radio this week, as the Coast Guard celebrates its 40th anniversary with a week of activities.

Deputy Commander Henry raised the issue, in the wake of reports of an armed robbery which occurred in the nation’s territorial waters.

He said it is important that fishermen report any encounters with persons of questionable character, since these reports can assist in preventing other armed robberies and other criminal activity on the seas, in the future.







