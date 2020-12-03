Members of the newly sworn-in Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been reminded that debates are to be carried out in compliance with the Standing Orders of the House of Assembly.

The reminder came from the new Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rochelle Forde, who said she is looking forward to healthy and lively debate by Members of Parliament.

Miss Forde made the point, during her remarks on Monday, during the first session of the 11th Parliament.

The speaker of the House also announced that a private meeting for Members of Parliament and staff of the House of Assembly will be held later this month, to look at the Standing Orders of the House of Assembly.

A number of new Members of Parliament were sworn in during Monday’s session of Parliament, including Government Senators, Keisel Peters, Rochard Ballah, and Ashelle Morgan,-the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, as well as Opposition Senator Shivern John.







