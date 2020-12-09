CARIBBEAN NETBALL ASSOCIATION LEGACY CLOSING

The Caribbean Netball Association will close its Legacy Programme this evening between 6:30 and 8:30. It will be held virtually in collaboration with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Held over the past six months, the Legacy Programme for Caribbean Netball embodies an inclusive approach to improved governance, coaching and umpiring.

Today’s Closing Ceremony will hear a Feature Address by the Governor of the East Caribbean Central Bank. It will also get an overview of the OECS/ECCB Legacy Programme, and will receive summaries by the programme facilitators of the outcomes of the coaching, governance and umpiring components of the programme.

The presentation of Certificates to participants will also take place.







