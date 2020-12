Despite the uncertainties of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded an increase in Government Revenue at the end of November this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves provided an update on the Country’s economic performance during NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that the fiscal performance is reasonable, compared to what is happening in other Countries.







