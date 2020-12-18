T&T RED FORCE 1ST PRACTICE MATCH

West Indies opener, Evin Lewis and former fast bowler, Ravi Rampaul both displayed creditable performances to propel the Imran Khan XI to a comfortable 9-wicket win over Denesh Ramdin XI in the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force first practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in TA-ROU-BA, South Trinidad on Wednesday ahead of the Regional Super50 Cricket tournament.

The scores: Ramdin XI 174 off 45.4-overs; (Isaiah Rajah 61, Yannic Cariah 27, Amir Jangoo 21 not out; Ravi Rampaul 4 for 27, Imran Khan 2 for 26).

Imran Khan XI 175 for 1 off 28-overs; (Evin Lewis 80 retired not out, Jeremy Solozano 58 not out, Tion Webster 21).

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force played another practice match at the National Cricket Centre in Couva at Balmain, this morning.

The Super50 tournament will be played from February 4 to 27 in Antigua and Barbuda.







