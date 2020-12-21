VINLEC DONATES TO SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS KETTLE APPEAL

The Salvation Army has received five thousand dollars from the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) for its 2020 annual Christmas Kettle Appeal.

The donation, which is made annually, is a part of VINLEC’s outreach programme that seeks to provide support to the less fortunate in the community.

VINLEC’s Communications Officer, Tamara Job-Sprott, said the company is honoured to provide assistance to the Salvation Army as the organisation makes a difference in the lives of so many. She said that this year has been quite challenging for all in society and more so for those who are disadvantaged.



Meanwhile, Captain Ernest Gachelin of the Salvation Army said that the funds will assist greatly in their mission this year. He noted that they have already started distributing packages across the country and they are grateful for the donation from VINLEC and for the support the Company continues to give.

Earlier this year, VINLEC provided a financial contribution of two-thousand three hundred dollars to the Salvation Army to assist persons challenged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Christmas Appeal helps to meet the needs of those less fortunate through the provision of food and much more. The Salvation Army is recognised throughout the world for its humanitarian work, red donation kettles and helping others without discrimination.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

