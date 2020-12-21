SVG CONFIRMED THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 CASES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed three (3) new COVID-19 cases.

Two cases are returning nationals from the United Kingdom, one on December 13th and one on December 14th, who arrived with negative PCR test results, both tested negative on entry and positive on day 5 screening.

Another returning national arrived from Canada on December 14th with a negative PCR result, tested negative on arrival then positive on day 5 testing. All of these travelers were in mandatory quarantine at the time of receipt of these results and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and testing have commenced.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of one hundred and seven (107) COVID-19 cases, eighty-five (85) of which have recovered. There are now twenty-two (22) active COVID-19 cases imported from high-risk countries.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee said all quarantine protocols and COVID-19 advisories must be followed to reduce the risk of the introduction and subsequent spread of new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

