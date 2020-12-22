AIA ANNOUNCED THAT LIAT 1974 DUE TO COMMENCE SOON

The Argyle International Airport officials has announced that the operations of LIAT 1974 Limited in Administration are due to commence as soon as the agreed arrangements are in place.

Chief Executive Officer Corsel Robertson said the delay was not due to any restrictions being placed on the Airline but to ensure that adequate arrangements were in place for the operations of the airline

Speaking on the issue with NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that the Airline has agreed to comply with all the requirements outlined by the Argyle International Airport and he has been instrumental in driving a new Multi- Lateral Air Services Agreement.







