THE RSVGFC WILL HOST ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND RETIREMENT CEREMONY TOMORROW

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host its Annual Awards Dinner and Retirement Ceremony tomorrow.

The event takes place at the Russell’s Auditorium, commencing at 7:00 pm, with the theme The catalyst to success: Hard work, Perseverance and Dedication.

Police Officers and Retirees will be recognized for their outstanding performances this year.

Awards will be presented in the categories of:-

1. Most outstanding officer at Police Stations/sections/units/

Departments

2. Most outstanding Officer in the division

Customer service awards will also be presented in the following for:-

1. Best station

2. Best section/unit/department

A number of Special Awards will also be presented. These include:

1. COP Award for Bravery

2. Sportsman of the Year

3. Sportswoman of the Year

4. Most outstanding in Academics

5. Policeman of the Year

6. Police Woman of the Year

Other awards will be presented to business houses/leaders for their contribution to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Remarks will be delivered by Commissioner of Police, Colin John, Chairman of the Police Welfare Association and Corporal of Police Lez Harry.

The keynote address is expected to be delivered by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

