UNION ISLAND SEA PORT CLOSURE

The public is being advised that the Cabinet of Ministers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer, has directed that the Union Island Sea Port be closed to pleasure vessels (yachts, pirogues and similar vessels) as a port of entry with immediate effect, until further notice.



A release from the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, said these vessels are being re-directed for entry clearance to the three (3) ports on the mainland, St. Vincent, namely, Kingstown, Blue Lagoon and Wallilabou, in accordance with the existing protocols of entry.



NEMO further advised that only cargo vessels would be allowed to continue clearing in Union Island. Passengers on these cargo vessels will be cleared in the usual manner and all vessels may continue to clear out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, utilising the Union Island Sea Port.







