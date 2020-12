The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is warning to motor vehicle operators across the country to desist from installing any spotlights or additional flashing lights on their vehicles.

This warning came from Constable Kaliym Woods, during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio. Constable Woods said motorists must receive permission by the Licensing authorities for spotlights or additional flashing lights to be installed on their vehicles.

Constable, Kaliym Woods.







