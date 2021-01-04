Claims of NEMO issuing an evacuation order has been denounced

The National Emergency Management Organization has again advised all citizens and residents of St. Vincent and the Grenadines that no evacuation order has been issued to any section of the population.

NEMO says several media outlets both locally and abroad have published false information to this effect. It said these reports are inaccurate, and misleading.

NEMO is reminding citizens and residents to always ensure that any information regarding La Soufrière Volcano and the current emergency are from credible and official sources only.

It said the official sources of information in this regard are NEMO and the UWI Seismic Research Center (SRC).

NEMO says it is continuing to monitor the ongoing activity at La Soufrière volcano, with assistance from the team of experts from the UWI Seismic Research Center, led by Professor Richard Robertson and would update the nation of any change in status as soon as this occurs.







