Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the process of monitoring La Soufriere Volcano is a complex matter, which requires the co-operation of all concerned.

The Prime Minister was providing the nation with an update on the monitoring process, during WE FM’s Issue At Hand programme on Sunday.

Dr. Gonsalves outlined the steps being taken to enhance the monitoring process. Meanwhile Geologist, Professor Richard Robertson, who is leading the three-member team from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, said the effusive eruption at La Soufriere Volcano is continuing.







