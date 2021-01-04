The National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO says all stakeholders remain on the alert, in the event that there is an explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes, gave this assurance, during WE FM’s Issue At Hand discussion programme on Sunday.

Miss Forbes said the District Disaster Committees have already begun meeting to review their plans, in the event that a mass evacuation becomes necessary. She also advised persons who live in areas that will be affected by a possible explosive eruption, to start assessing their options.







