The Minister, Permanent Secretary, CMO and two members of the administrative staff of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment have been advised to quarantine

The Minister, Permanent Secretary, Chief Medical Officer and two members of the administrative staff of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment have been advised, out of an abundance of caution, to quarantine for a period of five (5) days ending Saturday January 9, 2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Health says this advice is based on contact tracing initiated during the evening of Tuesday January 5, after the receipt of a positive COVID-19 PCR result by a relative of a staff member of the Ministry of Health.

The statement said the Minister and the four officers of the Ministry of Health, having been in close contact with the positive individual six (6) days previously, were tested during the evening of January 5 and found to be negative for COVID-19.

However, as per protocol for persons exposed to a positive person, they were advised to immediately quarantine.

The Minister, Permanent Secretary and Chief Medical Officer will continue to work remotely from their quarantine locations.







