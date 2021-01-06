Vincentians have been assured that the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is giving top priority to the safety of its Health Care Staff.

The assurance came from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache, during a Media Conference hosted by the Ministry of Health yesterday, to provide an update on this country’s response to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Dr. Keizer-Beache disclosed that two health care workers have tested positive for Covid 19 and said testing is being carried out on the contacts of these workers.







