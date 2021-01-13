St. Vincent and the Grenadines is receiving funding from the British Government, to assist in facilitating the ongoing monitoring of La Soufriere Volcano.

51 thousand pounds has been approved to cover the cost of a rotary helicopter aircraft which will be used for the continued monitoring of the volcanic activity at la Soufriere.

The funding is being provided by the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, through the Co-ordinating Unit of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)

This was done through a Memorandum of Understanding on the ‘UK Support for the CDEMA Response Teams programme

The request for a rotary aircraft was made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to CDEMA, through the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO). The aircraft will support the ongoing monitoring by the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Scientists on the ground.

The CDEMA Co-ordinating Unit is liaising with CalvinAir, a private helicopter company, based in Antigua and Barbuda, with significant relevant operational expertise, to provide these services.

The company has previously provided services to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Research Centre (SRC) and to the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO).







