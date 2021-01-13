The Nine Mornings Management Committee has announced the winners of the National Lotteries Authority Awards, for the 2020 Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

The award for Most Popular Christmas Song went to Rondy Luta McIntosh, with his song: It’s Christmas Again. Second was Carlton CP Hall with: Christmas with Corona, while Lennox Bowman took the third spot with Virtual Christmas. Shernelle Skarpyon Williams was 4th with The List Too Long

And Richland Park received the award for the Best Nine Mornings Community. Second was Stubbs, third was Spring Village and Coulls Hill was 4th.

Richland Park also took the award for Best Christmas Community. Second was Coulls Hill, third was Spring Village and Port Elizabeth, Bequia was 4th. Spring Village was adjudged to be the Best Health Protocol Community.

And, in the Best Face Mask Competition, Shannique Sutherland was first, Amanda Harry second and Luke John third.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Bring Yo song and Come Competition was won by Uriah Lyttle with More Money for Christmas. Mariah Edwards was second with Merry Christmas and Walt Carter was third with Christmas Time







