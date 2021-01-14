Health Officials are continuing to investigate over two hundred cases of COVID-19 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health hosted a Virtual Media Conference via Zoom yesterday, to provide an update on the virus.

According to the Coronavirus Taskforce, to date there are 234 active COVID-19 cases, with 211 cases under investigation.

Speaking during the Virtual Media Conference yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer Beache said more persons have been admitted to the Argyle Isolation Facility and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for Medical care.







