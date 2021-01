The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed renovation work on the Bequia Fish and Vegetable Markets.

The project saw the repair of the roof, doors, windows and stalls of the markets, along with the repainting of the structures.

BRAGSA also installed new water pumps, lines and pipes in the Fish Market, and replaced the toilets, light fixtures, plugs and outlets.

The project was carried out at a cost of 105-thousand dollars.

It was done over an eight week period.







