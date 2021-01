A new Concrete Road was constructed in Redemption Sharpes, Central Kingstown.

The project carried out by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), saw the construction of a 257 feet roadway in a section of the community called “The Rocks”.

BRAGSA says a 130 feet long footpath was also constructed, along with Slipper and Swale drains.

In addition, a 469 feet long retaining wall was built.

The project was done over a ten-week period at a cost of 142-thousand dollars.







