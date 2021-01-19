Health Officials have welcomed the stance taken by the World Health Organization, to change the status of this country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization had initially said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines can be classified as having community transmission in respect of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache says the International Health Regulations Regional Contact Focal Point has acknowledged the objection of St. Vincent and the Grenadines National IHR Focal Point.







