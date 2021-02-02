WINDIES VS BANGLADESH-1ST CRICKET TEST

Bangladesh starts as favourites in the 1st Cricket Test against the West Indies tomorrow, that’s this evening at 11:30 local time.

Bangladesh head coach, Russell Domingo admitted before the game that they are still undecided on Tamim Iqbal’s opening partner. A strong middle order will now be further bolstered by the returning Shakib Al Hasan.

The Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan/Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed/Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons said he think Bangladesh will always have the edge no matter who they are playing at home, even though they haven’t played cricket for a year. They are a very strong side when they play at home.

With a 15-man depleted squad to choose from, West Indies will still have to turn to pace in these conditions. Jomel Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall are expected to share the spin duties.

The Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, and Shannon Gabriel.







