WINDIES VS BANGLADESH-DAY 2 LATEST CRICKET

Batting at number nine, off-spinning, all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored his maiden test hundred for Bangladesh today, the second day of the 1st Cricket Test against the West Indies to propel his team to a first innings total of 430 and by the close of play, the West Indies were 75 for 2 in reply.

Miraz outshone his team’s top order batsmen and scored his 103 in 224 minutes off 168 balls. Opening batsman, Shadman Islam (59), Mushfiqur Rahim (38), captain, Mominul Haque (26), Najmul Hossain Shanto (25), Shakim Al Hasan 39 not out and Liton Das on 34 not out, had taken Bangladesh to 242 for 5 at the close of play yesterday, the first day of the Test match.

Today, Al Hasan carried his overnight score to 68 and Das added 2 runs to his overnight 34 before Miraz’s 103, 24 from Nayeem Hasan, 18 by Taijul Islam and 3 not out by Mustafiqur Rahman took Bangladesh to 430.

Left-arm, leg-spinner, Jomel Warrican added another wicket to the three he took yesterday to finish with 4 for 133, off-spinner, Rahkeem Cornwall captured 2 for 114 and there was a wicket each to fast bowler, Kemar Roach (1 for 60), fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel (1 for 69) and leg-spinner, Nkrumah Bonner (1 for 16).

By the close of play today, the West Indies had replied with 75 for 2 after losing the wickets of opening batsman, John Campbell for 3 and Shayne Mosley for 2. Captain and opening batsman, Kraigg Brathwaite was on 49 not out and Bonner on 17 not out.

Play is scheduled to resume at 11:30 Eastern Caribbean Time this evening.







