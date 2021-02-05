KFC AUSSIE BIG BASH LEAGUE RESULTS

Batsman, Liam Livingstone hit a brutal 77 off 39 balls as Perth Scorchers thrashed Brisbane Heat by 49 runs under the Duckworth Lewis/Method at the Manuka Oval in Canberra today, to book their place in the KFC Australia Big Bash League Twenty/20 Cricket final.

Cameron Bancroft made an unbeaten 58 and Mitch Marsh 49 not out, off 28 deliveries before rain cut short Perth Scorchers’ innings at 189 for 1 off 18.1-overs.

The Brisbane Heat never threatened a target of 200 in 18-overs, slipping from 37 for no wicket to 88 for 6 en route to a 49-run defeat. They finished on 150 for 9 off 18-overs.

The Perth Scorchers will face the 2019/2020 winners, Sydney Sixers in tomorrow’s final at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It will represent another meeting between the top two teams from the group stages.







