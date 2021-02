MR DAVID CUTHBERT JORDON better known as CABBY and HE- B of Chateaubelair died on Friday February 5th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 21st at the Mt. Moriah Spiritual Baptist Church, Sharpes Village, Chateaubelair. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.







