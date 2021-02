MR ALEXANDER GODFREY MILLER better known as ALEX and ACKA of 9610 Avenue N, Brooklyn, New York Formerly of Long Wall and Sion Hill died on Sunday February 7th at the age of 57. The funeral takes place on Friday February 26th at the Trinity Apostolic Church, No. 2, 1807 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing begins at 3:00 pm. The service begins at 6:00 pm. Burial will be on Saturday February 27th at 2:00 pm at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, New York.







