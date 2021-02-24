Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in line to receive some 50-thousand doses of vaccines under the COVAX Facility.

The Prime Minister provided an update on the procurement of the vaccines on NBC Radio this morning.

He says that the first batch of 11-thousand vaccines is expected to arrive here by the end of the month.

The Ministry of Health is urging persons interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to register by sending an email to [email protected] with the following information:

Name

Telephone Number

Current Address

Age

Gender







