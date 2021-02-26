Vincentian Isaac Solomon has been appointed as Vice President- Operations of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). His appointment will take effect Monday March 1st, 2021.

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution, which was established by an Agreement signed on October 18, 1969, in Kingston, Jamaica, and entered into force on January 26, 1970.

Mr. Solomon, who is set to become the highest ranked Vincentian national for all times at the bank has had a distinguished career as a Public Servant and Resident Representative at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. He leaves his post as Managing Director for RBC’s operations in the Eastern Caribbean to take up this new post.

Mr. Solomon is a finance professional with a BSc in Management from the University of the West Indies; MSc in Finance from the University of London; A Certified Public Accountant; Certified Fraud Examiner; Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and Chartered Director.

Outside of his professional career, Solomon enjoys membership in the world’s largest service organization, Lions Clubs International as a member of the Lions Club St. Vincent South. He was elected District Governor for the Association of Lions’ clubs for District 60B which stretches from the Cayman Islands in the North to Grenada in the south in 2014/15. He serves as a Director on the Boards of several local and regional bodies.

In taking up this new appointment, Solomon joins a handful of Vincentians past and present to pass through the doors of the CDB.

