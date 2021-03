A donation of 40,000 doses of the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine from the Indian Government, arrived here in St. Vincent today.

The vaccines arrived at the Argyle International Airport at around midday today, aboard a Regional Security System, RSS Aircraft.

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince was among officials on hand to receive the medication.

Delivering brief remarks, Minister Prince said the donation will provide a major boost for the Get Vaccinated campaign







