The COVID-19 Vaccination Deployment Programme is expected to run for the rest of the week

Vincentians are today taking advantage of the nation-wide Vaccination Campaign to receive their vaccine against Covid 19.

The Ministry of Health is today hosting the launch of a full-scale Covid 19 Vaccination Deployment Programme, with a massive walk-in clinic being conducted at the Victoria Park.

The initiative is expected to run for the entire week, and Vincentians are being encouraged to walk in and get vaccinated.

Speaking with the media at the Victoria Park this morning, Minister of Health St. Clair Prince said he was heartened by the response from the public so far.







