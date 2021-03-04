ENGLAND VS INDIA-4TH CRICKET TEST DAY 1

England’s batsmen failed again on the first day of the 4th and final Cricket Test against India in Ahmedabad, India today.

On a blameless pitch, entirely different from the third-Test surface that made run-scoring so difficult, England were bundled out for 205 after winning the toss and batted first.

All-rounder, Ben Stokes made 55 and the recalled Dan Lawrence 46, but England fluctuated between repeating old mistakes and reckless over-aggression.

India were excellent with the ball. Left-arm spinner, Axar Patel once more at the fore with 4 for 68. India lost SHUB-MAN Gill to the second ball of their reply, only for Rohit Sharma and CHE-TESH-WAR Pujara to guide them to 24 for 1 at the close.

With India holding a 2-1 series lead, avoiding defeat will see them extend an unbeaten home record that stretches back to 2012 and also book a World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

So the scores at stumps on the opening day of the 4th and final Cricket Test between England and India, England 205 all out, India 24 for 1. India still trailing by 181 runs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

