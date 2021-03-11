Vincentians are advised to not become complacent while the effusive eruption of La Soufriere continues

The leader of the team monitoring La Soufriere Volcano, Roderick Stewart, said Vincentians should not become complacent, because of the continuing effusive eruption of the volcano.

Speaking during the Round Table Talk programme last night, Mr. Stewart said the situation remains volatile.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO Michelle Forbes said work is ongoing in preparing the relevant communities for a possible evacuation, in the event of an explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.







