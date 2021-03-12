SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION FINANCIAL WORKSHOP

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will hold a series of Financial Reporting Workshops for its affiliates from 16th to 27th March at various venues throughout the country.

The workshops will deal with Financial Record Keeping, Budgeting, Cash Flow Management and other areas of financial management.

The sessions will take place at the Federation’s Conference Room in Kingstown 16th March for affiliates in Central “A” and on 18th March for affiliates in Central “B”.

On 20th March at the Barrouallie Resource Centre for affiliates in Lower Leeward. On 23rd March at the Football Federations Conference Room for affiliates in Upper Leeward.

On 25th March at the Calliaqua Resource Centre for affiliates in Lower Windward, and on 27th March at the Georgetown Secondary School for affiliates in Upper Windward.

Each Workshop will take place between 5:00 in the afternoon and 7:00 in the evening on the scheduled day, and will be conducted by Finance Expert, Cerlian Russell and Accountant, Otashie Spring.







