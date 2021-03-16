No new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Health Officials say St. Vincent and the Grenadines did not record any new positive cases of COVID-19 from seventy (70) samples received and processed on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The Health Services Sub Committee says no recoveries were reported leaving the number of total recoveries at eleven hundred and twenty-nine (1129).

Five hundred and forty-three (543) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and eighty-one (1681) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park is open from 9:00 am today.







