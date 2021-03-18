ICC MEN’S T20 ASIA QUALIFIERS POSTPONED

ICC Qualifier events including the Men’s Twenty/20 World Cup Asia “A” Qualifier and the Twenty/20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa “A” and “B” Qualifiers have been postponed.

Both these events are part of the pathway tournaments to 2022 ICC Men’s, Twenty/20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia.

According to a release from the governing body of the sports, the events have been postponed in the wake of new strains of the COVID-19 virus emerging across some countries. Also, quarantining requirements for multiple teams and creation of bio-secure environments posed a significant logistical overhead.

As a result of the decision, the Asia “A” Qualifier, due to be played between 3rd and 9th April involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, will now be played in Kuwait between 23rd and 29th October. The Sub Regional Africa “A” and “B” Qualifiers scheduled to be played in South Africa in April will now be played between 25th and 31st October.

Consequently, the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 World Cup Africa Qualifier will take place between 24th and 27th November in Nigeria involving Kenya, Nigeria, and the top teams from the Sub Regional Africa “A” and “B” Qualifiers respectively.

Additionally, the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division (2) Qualifier has been pushed back from June to August while the Women’s Twenty/20 World Cup Africa Qualifier has been postponed by a month and will be played in October.







