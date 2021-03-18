ROAD SAFETY WORLD CRICKET SERIES

West Indies Legends were knocked out of the Road Safety Cricket Series Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament losing to India Legends by just 12 runs in the 1st semi-final at Raipur in India yesterday.

The scores: India Legends 218 for 3 off 20-overs; (captain, Sachin Tendulkar 65, Yuvraj Singh 49 not out, Yusuf Pathan 37 not out, Virender Shewag 35, Mohammad Kaif 27; Tino Best 2 for 25).

West Indies Legends 206 for 6 off 20-overs; (Dwayne Smith 63, Narsingh Deonarine 59 not out, captain Brian Lara 46; Vinay Kumar 2 for 26).

The second semi-final will be played tomorrow between Sri Lanka Legends and South Africa Legends. The winner will meet India Legends in the Final on Sunday at Mumbai.







