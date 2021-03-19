Eight new positive cases of Covid 19 were recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, from two hundred and twenty-eight (228) samples received and processed on Wednesday, March 17, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.5%.

The Health Services Sub-Committee said five (5) of the cases are patients of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, who previously tested negative during initial screening on February 27.

Six (6) recoveries were reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to fifteen hundred and twelve (1512). One hundred and seventy-one (171) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and ninety-two (1692) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use a mask, sanitize, practice physical distancing and get vaccinated, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park remains open until tomorrow, Saturday March 20th.

