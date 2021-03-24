The COVID-19 Vaccination Program is continuing throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Healthcare Practitioners are administering vaccines at the Central Police Station in Kingstown; at the Victoria Park and all Health Centres and Polyclinics across the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache says the Ministry of health is determined to make the population safe from COVID-19. She is hopeful that persons will come to the realization of the importance of the COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated.

