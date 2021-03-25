CONCACAF WORLD CUP FOOTBALL QUALIFIERS

St Vincent and the Grenadines “VINCY HEAT” will meet host Curacao in Curacao at 6:00, this evening in their CONCACAF 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Football Championship match.

Also, Trinidad and Tobago will oppose Guyana; Panama will play against Barbados; Canada will face Bermuda; and El Salvador will meet Grenada.

The Championship began yesterday around the region and here are the results:

St Kitts and Nevis defeated Puerto Rico 1-nil; Suriname beat the Cayman Islands 3-nil; Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat played to a 2-2 draw; the Dominican Republic won from Dominica 1-nil; and Guatemala gained a 1-nil victory over Cuba.







