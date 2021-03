MS SHERMA SHIRLEY SIMMONS better known as AUNTIE SHERMA of Queens, New York formerly of Edinboro and Kingstown Hill died on Thursday March 19th. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 27th the Greaves Hawkins Memorial Services Incorporated, 116-08 Merrick Boulevard, Queens, New York, USA. The viewing begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. A Memorial service will be held in St. Vincent at a later date.







