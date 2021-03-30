St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded no new positive cases from seventy-nine (79) samples collected and tested on March 28, 2021.

According to the Health Services Sub Committee, no new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at fifteen hundred and eighty-seven (1587).

One hundred and forty-two (142) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and thirty-nine (1739) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







