Host New Zealand secured a 3-nil clean sweep over Bangladesh with a 65-run victory in the 3rd and final Twenty/20 International Cricket match at Auckland New Zealand today.

The scores: New Zealand 141 for 4 of 20-overs; (Finn Allen 71, Martin Guptill 44).

Bangladesh 76 off 9.3-overs; (Mohammad Naim 19; Todd Astle 4 for 13, stand-in captain, Tim Southee 3 for 3 for 15).

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips of New Zealand were the Player of the Match and Player of the Series respectively.







