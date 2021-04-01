VINCY HEAT RETURN HOME LAST NIGHT

St Vincent and the Grenadines VINCY HEAT returned home last night following their 3-nil victory over the British Virgin Islands in their second Group “C” match of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Curacao.

It was St Vincent and the Grenadines first win from 2 matches, and it put them in third place in the 5-team competition with 3 points, behind Group leaders, Curacao on 6 points from 2 matches, and Guatemala also on 6 points from 2 matches but with a goal difference of 4 compared to Curacao’s goal difference of 6.

Cuba and the British Virgin Islands, the other two teams in Group “C” have not yet earned a point from their two matches each.

St Vincent and the Grenadines VINCY HEAT next round of matches will be against Guatemala on 4th June, and against Cuba on 8th June.







